‘What if Michael Jackson wasn’t born?’ — Korede Bello urges more births

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has encouraged couples to reconsider the growing trend of having fewer children, saying greatness can emerge from any child in a family.

The ‘Godwin’ crooner shared his thoughts in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, where he used the family of the late global music icon Michael Jackson to explain his point.

According to Korede, Michael Jackson’s success story may never have happened if his parents had decided to stop at having just a few children.

“I just wonder what if Michael Jackson’s mother decided she was going to have two kids, three kids, four or five kids, or say ‘I am not built for this. I just want to cuddle my two children,” he said.

The unmarried singer noted that many young couples today seem uncomfortable with having large families, a trend he believes may reduce the chances of discovering extraordinary talents in future generations.

“Think about it, imagine a music industry without Michael Jackson. Just because his mum decided to have more kids. It is very rare to see a young couple have three kids,” he added.

“Sometimes you have to go farther and deeper to find something special. These one one children that we are giving birth to, what is wrong?” he queried.

“How are we going to get a place where the house will be filled with kids? We need more Michaels, we need more.”

Michael Jackson, widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in history, was born on August 29, 1958, as the eighth of 10 children in the famous Jackson family.

The pop legend died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape global music and entertainment.