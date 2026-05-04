‘We’ll stabilise PDP, win 2027,’ Turaki declares

Turaki

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Kabiru Turaki (SAN) on Monday assumed office as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Interim National Working Committee (NWC), pledging to steady the party and lead it into the 2027 general elections despite its deepening internal crisis.

The moment comes at a delicate time for the PDP, which is battling leadership disputes while trying to reassure members and project itself as a credible alternative ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Speaking shortly after his inauguration at the 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Turaki addressed senior party figures, including Governor Seyi Makinde, Senator Adolphus Wabara and key stakeholders, outlining both the immediate task of stabilisation and the longer-term push to return to power.

He pointed to the party’s recent history, citing the Ibadan convention that produced many of the current actors and reaffirmed the PDP’s internal strength.

Turaki used that moment to counter narratives of decline, insisting the party had weathered earlier doubts about its survival.

He said, “From a party that was struggling to stand on its feet, we fought hard to ensure that the PDP remained afloat, remained irrepressible, remained alive, and continues to stand today as the largest and leading opposition force in this country.

“We have a serious task ahead. my team and I are equal to the challenge. We wholeheartedly accept the responsibility that comes with this appointment.”

Turaki then pivoted to the 2027 elections, signalling a combative stance as the PDP prepares for upcoming contests.

He said, “We will work tirelessly to ensure that the PDP not only participates in upcoming off-season elections but wins them, and indeed emerges victorious in the 2027 general elections.

“Let me assure you that the PDP will field candidates for all elective offices. We will present a presidential candidate who will not only contest the 2027 election but will win it, for our party and for Nigeria.”

Even so, he cautioned that the path ahead would demand unity and resilience.

“The task will not be easy, but it is certainly achievable. The PDP has done it before, has done it again, and will do it once more,” he said. He pledged loyalty from the interim leadership.