‘NDC updated earlier application; ignore propaganda,’ Dickson tells Nigerians

Dickson

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged Nigerians to disregard what he described as propaganda surrounding the National Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting that the party’s registration process has a long-standing and documented history.

Dickson made the clarification in a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, where he also reaffirmed confidence in the growing support for the party across the country.

He said the NDC has continued to gain traction due to what he called a convergence of political actors with strong grassroots influence and experience, working together to build a national platform.

According to him, the party is being developed as an ideological political movement designed to outlive its founders and become institutionally stable over time.

“Our goal in the NDC is to build an ideological political party that can endure beyond its founders for generations to come,” he stated, adding that the party seeks to be comparable to long-standing political institutions globally in structure and stability.

Dickson also said the NDC places emphasis on youth and women participation, describing it as a platform that prioritises mentorship, inclusion, and public service.

Explaining the party’s formation process, he stated that documentation shows the NDC registration process began in 2017, with initial approval reportedly granted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before it was halted.

He further noted that when political party registration resumed last year, the organisers revisited and updated their earlier application to reflect current requirements.

“For the record, when party registration resumed last year, we revisited and updated our earlier application,” he said.

Dickson also referenced supporting records, including preparatory materials from 2017, which he said form part of the party’s documented history.

He, however, acknowledged that political initiatives of this nature often attract criticism and misinformation, urging supporters and Nigerians to remain focused.

“With experience in politics, I am fully aware that an ambitious project of this nature will attract distractions—rumours, gossip, propaganda, and even blackmail. I therefore urge Nigerians to ignore such propaganda about the NDC or any of its leaders,” he said.

Dickson called on Nigerians to join the party, register, and participate in the political process, saying the platform is open to all citizens interested in contesting elections and contributing to national development.

“Together, let us reclaim and rebuild our country,” he added.

He said:

“I thank Nigerians across all parts of our country for their growing support and confidence in us and in the NDC. That trust has been the most important currency driving the party from its early days up until now, especially with the recent addition of my two distinguished colleagues.

“What we are witnessing is a powerful convergence: my role as a party organiser and builder, alongside two political heavyweights with immense grassroots support, popularity and political experience, as well as several other leaders in their own right across the country, all coming together under one platform.

“As I have consistently stated, our goal in the NDC is to build an ideological political party, one that can be compared to the ANC in its finest years in South Africa, as well as established political parties across Europe, America, India and even the Communist Party of China—in terms of stability, structure, and the ability to endure beyond its founders for generations to come.

“The NDC is a party with a special place for young people and women, one that prioritises mentorship and prepares citizens for service. It is designed to serve the people, not just the big, strong, and powerful, but also the ordinary and the vulnerable. For the record, the annexures show that we initiated the registration process for the NDC as far back as 2017 and that INEC granted approval at that time before the process was halted.

“When party registration resumed last year, we revisited and updated our earlier application. The other document shows a Google search we conducted on February 3, 2017, while searching for the appropriate “V-sign” as the party’s logo. With my experience in politics, I am fully aware that an ambitious project of this nature will attract distractions—rumours, gossip, propaganda, and even blackmail.

“These are all parts of the terrain that we are used to. I therefore urge Nigerians to discountenance and ignore such propaganda about the ndc or any of its leaders and remain focused on the bigger picture. I call on all Nigerians to join the NDC, register, participate, and contest elections. Together, let us reclaim and rebuild our country”.