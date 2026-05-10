Video: 30-year-old Buba goes viral after APC screening for House of Reps

Mohammed Sadis Buba, a 30-year-old aspirant from Kaduna State, has gone viral following his appearance at the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening for the Sabon Gari/Zaria Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

30-year-old Buba goes viral after APC screening for House of Reps pic.twitter.com/g9ltUzQZ1p May 10, 2026

In a video circulating on social media on Sunday, Buba appeared before members of the party’s screening committee dressed in traditional attire, drawing widespread reactions online.

Speaking during the screening, he said his ambition was driven by a call to serve his people rather than personal interest.

“It is not about me; it is my people who called me to serve,” he said.

Buba added that Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, is aware of his intention to contest, noting that he is going head-to-head with an incumbent lawmaker for the party’s ticket.

“My people called me to serve and I am ready. We are only two running for the APC ticket, and my opponent is a serving member,” he stated.