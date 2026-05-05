ValueJet adds Benin route to network

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian carrier, ValueJet, has concluded plans to connect Lagos to Benin City, thereby improving connectivity to the South-South region.

The Lagos–Benin service, the airline said, would offer passengers more convenient, reliable and time-saving travel options for both business and leisure.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director and Accountable Officer of ValueJet, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi, described the new route as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to improving domestic connectivity.



He said: “The addition of Benin to our network reflects our focus on connecting key cities across Nigeria with safe, reliable, and customer-friendly services. We are pleased to provide more accessible and efficient travel options for our passengers while continuing to expand our reach.”

With this addition, ValueJet continues to build a robust domestic and regional network. The airline currently operates flights from Lagos to key destinations including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Calabar, Kano, Gateway International Airport, and Jos, alongside regional routes to Cotonou, Accra, Malabo and Banjul.