US congressman proposes bill requiring immigrants to reject Sharia law

Sharia law

A United States congressman, Barry Moore, has proposed legislation that would require immigrants entering the country as religious workers to formally reject Sharia law and affirm loyalty to the US Constitution.

Moore disclosed the proposal in a post shared on X on Wednesday while unveiling a bill titled the “CRUSADE Act.”

Sharia law, rooted in Islamic religious teachings, is practised in different forms across several Muslim-majority nations and communities around the world.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposed legislation, the lawmaker argued that some religious doctrines conflict with American constitutional principles.

“Sharia law justifies the persecution of religious minorities, restrictions on women, and the elevation of religious law above all. This is why I introduced the CRUSADE Act.

“Immigrants entering our nation as religious workers should disavow sharia and uphold the Constitution,” he added.

The US Constitution guarantees religious freedom through the First Amendment, while immigration matters concerning religious workers are regulated under federal immigration laws and visa policies.

The proposed legislation comes amid renewed debate in the United States over Islam, constitutional law, and the growing “Sharia-Free America” movement following a congressional hearing on the issue.

Supporters of the movement contend that political Islam and Sharia law are inconsistent with the principles of the US Constitution and the American legal framework.

Earlier this year, the United States launched a review of Nigeria’s compliance with international religious freedom standards following concerns over attacks and persecution targeting Christians in parts of the country.

The review followed Nigeria’s redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern by Donald Trump, who cited the alleged persecution of Christians.

The initiative was championed by Riley Moore and Chris Smith, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee.

Both lawmakers introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, a bill aimed at addressing religious persecution in the West African nation.

The investigative panel also recommended additional measures, including Riley Moore’s proposal for a US–Nigeria security partnership “to protect vulnerable Christian communities and dismantle jihadist networks.”

Nigeria currently operates Sharia and anti-blasphemy laws in about 12 northern states.

“Blasphemy laws in Nigeria’s northern states are used to silence speech and dissent, target Christians and minorities, and justify so-called ‘convictions’ without due process,” the US lawmakers said.