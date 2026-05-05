Ureju community accuses NEPL, Elcrest of subverting PIA

Ureju Community Council of Elders in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, has accused the management of NEPL, (NNPC Exploration and Production Limited and Elcrest Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited), of subverting the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, as regards the composition of members of Board of Trustees, BoT of OML 40 Gbetiokun field, Agura Host Communities Development Trust, HCDT.

In a statement in Warri, they said that under the PIA, only the Elders’ Council of a community, has the mandate to raecommend persons as members of BoT, not any faction”of the so called trust executive, who in court over constitutional issaues” the management of NEPL,(NNPC, Exploration and Production limited and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited) appears to be dealing with.

The Olare-Aja (Oldest man) of Ureju Community Council of Elders, Pa. Thompson Jarikpe, Pa D. Ekpoto and Pa Omereyemi Orugboh, who authored the statement, disclosed that the oil-rich community duly recommended Godwin Erewa to the management of NEPL and Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited as member of BoT of OML 40 Gbetiokun field, Agura Host Communities Development Trust.

According to Pa. Jarikpe, Pa Ekpoto and Pa Orugboh, the company’s management has yet to feedback Ureju community on the recommendation of Godwin Erewa, “only to propose a phantom 5-year budget, enveloped with projects that are not community-driven and wasteful, because most of the projects would amount to duplication.”

Whilst stating that the Council of Elders do not know who the management of NEPL and Elcrest OML 40, Gbetiokun field, is working with, Pa Jarikpe, Pa Ekpoto, Pa Orugboh, said: “The budget illegally proposed for Ureju by NEPL and Elcrest falls short of the proportionate production from our community. This clearly demonstrates the fact that the company is flouting relevant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.”