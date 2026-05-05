UN says reports of extrajudicial killings in Mali ‘gravely concerning’

The United Nations voiced grave concern Tuesday over reports of extrajudicial killings in Mali, which faces a security crisis following an assault on ruling junta strongholds.

The April 25-26 attacks by Tuareg separatists and Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists saw the groups capture the key northern town of Kidal as they launched numerous assaults in the largest attack in the west African country in nearly 15 years.

Defence minister Sadio Camara was killed by a car bomb at his residence.

“We are deeply troubled by the worsening human rights situation across Mali” following the attacks, UN human rights office spokesman Seif Magango told reporters in Geneva.

Speaking from Nairobi, he said the attacks reportedly resulted in heavy casualties among civilians, with many more forced to flee their homes.

Subsequent clashes between the Malian security forces and the separatists and jihadists were reported over the weekend, “with yet more disastrous consequences for civilians”, he added.

“There have been gravely concerning reports of extrajudicial killings and abductions, allegedly carried out by members of the security forces following the April 25 and 26 attacks,” said Magango.

UN rights chief Volker Turk is calling for an immediate end to the fighting, the spokesman said, and urges all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Turk is also calling on the Malian authorities and all non-state armed groups to allow and facilitate “safe, sustainable and unfettered humanitarian access” to all those in need, Magango added.