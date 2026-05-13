UK won’t interfere in 2027 elections, has no preferred party – Envoy

File: Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on March 19, 2026. Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP.

By Favour Ulebor, ABUJA

The Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Gill Lever, has said the British government will not interfere in Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, and has no preferred political party ahead of the polls.

She made the statement on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, at the Government House in Ilorin.

The envoy, who is on a three-day official visit to Kwara State, said the United Kingdom will only support elections that are free, peaceful, and credible.

She said, “Downing Street has no favourite political party and will not be seen interfering in local political matters.

“We all want to see elections that are peaceful, that are inclusive, that are credible, with space for participation, with respect for institutions.

“The British government, as you’ll understand, Excellency, are entirely neutral. We do not favour one party or another, and we would never be in the business of telling Nigerian people how to vote.

“But peaceful and credible elections, of course, are not only a democratic objective. This is not only about the Commonwealth values and the values of democracy that we’ve long shared, they’re also an economic objective or imperative as well.”

She also praised Governor Abdulrazaq for his governance style, especially in promoting women’s participation in politics and public service.

“First of all, you’re a strong advocate for women’s representation in governance and I think Kwara, under your leadership, has been a trailblazer for women’s rights and women’s participation in the political life of your state.

“We know that you’ve appointed over 50% of your cabinet roles to women. So, women’s representation in political life and lawmaking is essential to Nigeria’s economic development.

“I think we all see that. So, I strongly commend you, Your Excellency. You are a model state for gender equity and your endorsement of the special seats bill for women has earned you ‘HeForShe’ ambassador.”

Lever also said the UK is supporting digital skills development and youth empowerment projects across Nigeria.

“We’re visiting the Ilorin Innovation Hub today to see the progress of that particular set of UK assistance, see how it’s helped to develop skills and develop aspirations in the tech sector. This is allowing innovators to access global networks and opportunities.

“So, we’re very keen through our digital access programme to help improve digital skills, nurture talents, and further the aspirations of young men and women in tech and help them into employment opportunities.

“You may also know that we launched, a couple of months ago, a community hub in Olayinka (Ifelodun local government), which we hope will benefit over 50,000 people in the local government with tech skills and digital access.”

In his response, Governor Abdulrazaq said his administration had recorded major progress since 2019 across key sectors of the state economy.

“We have made significant progress in different sectors of the economy: from health, education, agriculture and road infrastructure. When we came in 2019, things just weren’t working in the state.

“From backlogs of pensions and gratuities to payment of half-salaries to blacklist of Kwara by Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC),” he said.

“When we came in, 99% of schools did not have WASH facilities and no fencing of schools; teachers were in fact owed months in salary arrears. Today, we are up-to-date in investment in basic education with payment of counterpart funds to UBEC.

“We have expanded access to education, healthcare and we are making prompt payment of salaries as well as improving the welfare of the workforce.

“We have cleared backlog of salaries we met. In fact, we are planning to raise minimum wage again this year to N100,000.”

Abdulrazaq added that education and health reforms have improved service delivery, while infrastructure expansion continues across the state.

“We have expanded access to university education with the (completion of) two campuses of KWASU in Kwara North and South. Then, by the time we will be leaving office by 2027, Kwara will have five teaching hospitals to bridge shortage of manpower in the health sector,” he said.

On agriculture, he said federal support has boosted farming activities, adding that a Shea processing factory has been established in Kaiama, which will become one of the largest in Nigeria when completed.

He also noted ongoing efforts to improve security and protect rural communities across the state.