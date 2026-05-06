UCL: ‘Celebrate after you’ve won it’ – Rooney tells Arsenal

Wayne Rooney has voiced his disapproval of Arsenal’s post-match celebrations after their Champions League semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal booked their place in the final with a 2-1 aggregate win, sealed by a late first-half strike from Bukayo Saka in the second leg at Emirates Stadium.

The first leg in Spain had ended 1-1, leaving the tie finely balanced heading into the return fixture.

With the result, Arsenal now await the winner of the other semi-final clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, whose second leg is scheduled for Wednesday.

At full-time, celebrations erupted inside the Emirates, with players remaining on the pitch to soak in the atmosphere alongside jubilant supporters.

However, the scenes drew criticism from some rival fans, including Rooney, who felt the reaction went overboard.

Speaking to Prime Video, Rooney said, “They haven’t won it yet.

“I believe the celebrations are a bit too intense. Celebrate when you win… but no, they have earned it.”