UAE to document Iran attacks to support legal bid

Dubai with the Burj al-Arab(foreground) and Burj Khalifa (left, background). AFP photo.

The United Arab Emirates will form a committee to document Iran’s attacks during the Middle East war to support legal action, state media said Thursday, after earlier calling for reparations.

Major landmarks including Dubai’s luxury Palm development, as well as airports and energy facilities, were among the sites hit in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on the Gulf.

The UAE bore the brunt of the attacks, having been targeted by more than 2,800 drones and missiles from the neighbouring country.

A new national committee has been tasked with “documenting and monitoring all incidents of attacks and military actions associated with the Iranian aggression”, the official WAM news agency said.

“The outcomes of the committee’s work will contribute to supporting the UAE’s legal efforts at both the national and international levels by preparing a comprehensive documentation file,” it added.

Last month, the UAE insisted that Iran should pay for the damage it has caused.

The attacks “necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations”, a foreign ministry statement said.

The Middle East war has rocked the wealthy UAE, cutting off most oil exports and undercutting the safe-haven image that helped it become the region’s financial hub.

AFP