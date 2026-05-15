UAE to ‘accelerate’ new oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz

The UAE is to fast-track construction of a new oil pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, official media said on Friday, after the Middle East war crippled exports through the vital waterway.

The West-East Pipeline will double state oil giant ADNOC’s capacity through Fujairah port and is expected to become operational next year, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “directed ADNOC to accelerate delivery of the project”, the report said.

An existing, 360-kilometre (224 miles) pipeline from the Habshan oil fields to Fujairah has a capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, according to the Port of Fujairah website.

The UAE, which made waves by quitting oil cartel OPEC at the start of this month, has plans to raise production capacity to five million barrels a day by next year.

Oil facilities in Fujairah have been repeatedly struck during the Middle East war. Three Indian nationals were wounded in the latest attack on May 4.