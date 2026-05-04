UAE calls new attacks ‘dangerous escalation’

In this picture obtained from Iran’s ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, the Iran-flagged tugboat Basim sails near a ship anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. (Photo by Amirhossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP) /
The United Arab Emirates slammed the latest Iranian barrage targeting its country on Monday, calling the attacks a “dangerous escalation”.
“These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state’s security, stability, and the safety of its territories,” the UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
It added that the UAE “reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks”.
AFP
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