UAE calls new attacks ‘dangerous escalation’

In this picture obtained from Iran’s ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, the Iran-flagged tugboat Basim sails near a ship anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. (Photo by Amirhossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP) /

The United Arab Emirates slammed the latest Iranian barrage targeting its country on Monday, calling the attacks a “dangerous escalation”.

“These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state’s security, stability, and the safety of its territories,” the UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that the UAE “reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks”.

AFP