UAE announces all schools returning to remote learning

The United Arab Emirates on Monday ordered all schools to return to remote learning for the rest of the week, the education ministry said, following a spate of attacks targeting the country.
“The Ministry of Education announces a decision to shift to a remote learning system starting from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, until Friday, May 8, 2026,” read the statement posted by the ministry on social media.
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