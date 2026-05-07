TS Academy Brings Over 1,400 Students Together for First TS Connect Event in Lagos

TS Academy , an edtech platform that trains young people in digital and technical skills, brought together over 1,400 of its students and alumni in Lagos for the first edition of TS Connect, a student community hangout designed to give learners a space to meet, interact, and connect beyond their online classes.

The event was open strictly to members of the TS community, including students across different learning cohorts such as Novara and Phoenix, many of whom were meeting physically for the first time after months of learning together online

Unlike traditional tech events, TS Connect leaned into a more relaxed, community-first format. It brought together people who had mostly interacted online and gave them the opportunity to meet in person, have conversations, and build relationships that extend beyond their individual learning tracks.

Throughout the day, students interacted freely with one another and with TS tutors, asking questions, sharing experiences, and exchanging insights about their journeys into tech. The environment made it easy for attendees to connect across different courses and stages in their learning.

For many attendees, the experience shifted how they saw their journey.

“Seeing people from my cohort already making progress, even getting offers, just made things click for me.

I’ve started working too, so coming back here as an alumnus, you realise it’s more than just courses. There’s a real sense of community that you don’t always feel when you’re learning on your own.” One attendee said

Commenting on the need for more physical gatherings within the tech community, Adetola Durojaiye, Founder & CEO of TS Academy, said:

“We created TS Connect because we realised that while people are learning, they don’t really have enough space to interact naturally. Most of what exists is either very structured or formal, and that limits how people actually connect.

What we wanted was something more relaxed, where people can have conversations, meet others on similar paths, and just engage without pressure.

At the event, you could see how quickly that made a difference. People were moving around, talking, asking questions, and sharing what they’re working on. That kind of interaction is hard to replicate online.

The focus now is to make this more consistent and take it into more cities, so it becomes something people in tech can access more regularly.”

The event also marked the launch of TS Academy’s merchandise line, introducing branded items such as shirts, hoodies, tote bags, and other lifestyle products. Rather than being positioned as standalone products, the merch was introduced as an extension of the community itself.

The response from attendees reflected that connection, with strong interest in the merchandise and additional requests for items such as face caps.

To close out the event, a raffle draw was held, allowing attendees to win a range of prizes, including laptops and phones.

“What I like about TS is that it doesn’t just stop at learning. You actually see people moving forward, getting opportunities. So coming here, I was just expecting to meet people and have a good time, but even being in that space and seeing all of that… and then there’s even something like a laptop giveaway, it just makes the whole experience feel different. It doesn’t feel random,” another attendee said,

Following the success of the Lagos edition, TS Academy is set to expand TS Connect in other cities across Nigeria, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Owerri, Enugu, Calabar, Kano, and Abeokuta, alongside others. TS Connect will also extend beyond Nigeria, with planned editions in cities such as Accra, Nairobi, London, and Birmingham.

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