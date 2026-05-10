Trump rejects ‘unacceptable’ Iran terms for ending war

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump said Sunday he has rejected Iran’s response to a US proposal for ending the Middle East war, deeming it “totally unacceptable.”

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, without describing elements of Tehran’s response.