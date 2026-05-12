Tribute to Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti on his centenary celebration

By Kayode Fayemi

It is with profound gratitude to God and deep admiration that I join family, friends, associates, compatriots, and countless admirers across Nigeria and the world in celebrating the centenary anniversary of our father, my principal, an extraordinary patriot, elder statesman, democracy activist and Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

Reaching the age of one hundred is itself a rare divine blessing; attaining it with such dignity, and enduring relevance to national life is even more remarkable. Baba’s life represents a century of sacrifice, courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice, good governance, and the advancement of the Yoruba people within a united, democratic Nigeria. Personally, Baba Fasoranti has been much more than a revered leader of Afenifere. He has been a father figure, teacher, mentor, counselor, and moral compass.

Over the years, I have benefitted immensely from his wisdom, encouragement, and steadfast belief in principled leadership. In moments of political uncertainty and national turbulence, Baba remained one of those rare voices whose convictions never shifted with convenience. His guidance has consistently reinforced the values of courage, moderation, discipline, and service to the people. Chief Fasoranti’s lifelong commitment to education and human development is evidenced in his enduring legacies in education and incredible impact on all of us who were privileged to be his students.

He remained a father figure and moral compass to us till date. As a young man, Chief Fasoranti knew early the value of education, he graduated from the then University College Ibadan (now University of Ibadan), acquired a post graduate certificate in Education and a Master’s degree in Education Administration and School Management from the University of Hull, United Kingdom and Maguire University, Australia, respectively. As a teacher, administrator, and community leader, he understood early that the future of any society rests on the quality of its education and the moral character of its citizens.

His life of simplicity, humility, and service continues to inspire generations of leaders. Baba was an astute politician, a believer in the vision of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and a frontline figure in the struggle for democracy. He was actively involved in the Action Group in the First Republic and later in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic where he served as an incomparable Commissioner for Finance in the administration of late Chief Adekunle Ajasin in the old Ondo State. Baba Fasoranti stood firmly on the side of justice during some of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s political history. Through the difficult years of military dictatorship, he remained resolute in defending democratic freedoms, constitutionalism, and the rights of the people. His courage, alongside that of other patriots within Afenifere, helped sustain the democratic spirit that eventually culminated in the rebirth of democratic governance in Nigeria.

Beyond politics, Baba Fasoranti’s contribution to the development of the Yoruba nation is immeasurable. He has been an enduring symbol of unity, cultural pride, communal progress, and intellectual advancement. Through his leadership in Afenifere, he preserved and strengthened the ideals of fairness, federalism, education, and people-oriented governance that have historically defined Yoruba progressive politics. He has consistently advocated restructuring, equity, and true federalism, not as abstract political slogans, but as necessary foundations for national stability and inclusive development. His interventions on national issues have always reflected uncommon patriotism and a sincere desire for a peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

At 100 years, Baba Fasoranti remains a towering symbol of integrity in public life. In an era where values are increasingly contested, his life remained a testament to the fact that true leadership is measured not by power or position, but by sacrifice, consistency, and fidelity to principle. As we celebrate this historic milestone, we do not merely honour the longevity of an individual; we celebrate a century of purposeful living and national service. We celebrate a man whose life has enriched Nigeria’s democratic journey and strengthened the voice and aspirations of the Yoruba people. On behalf of my wife, Bisi, and the rest of our family, I warmly congratulate our father, Chief Reuben Fasoranti on this remarkable centenary celebration. May the Lord continue to grant him peace, strength, and joy. Amen!