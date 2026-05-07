‘Treated like side-chick’ — Keyamo mocks ADC over Obi’s exit

Festus Keyamo

The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has mocked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the defection of former Anambra governor Peter Obi to the New Democratic Congress (NDC), likening the situation to a bachelor who lost a prized lover after failing to commit.

In a post on X on Thursday, Keyamo admitted he was “interfering in what does not concern me” before using a romantic analogy to describe the fallout from Obi’s departure.

“A bachelor loves a young, beautiful woman so much and thinks she’s actually the best of his girlfriends, but refuses to assure her she’d be the first wife. He proposes to keep her as second wife or side-chick,” he wrote.

According to him, the woman, aware of her value, quietly left for another suitor who immediately offered her the commitment she deserved, while the rejected bachelor resorted to public attacks.

“The beautiful woman, who knows her worth, has no time to waste waiting for this bachelor and walks away quietly to another suitor who knows her worth and assures her instantly she’d be the first wife,” he added.

“Haba! bachelor, why not just stick with your other woman and let her be? This is just the case of Peter Obi and the ADC.”

In the analogy, Obi was portrayed as the “high-value woman” who left a party unable to guarantee him a presidential ticket, while the ADC was cast as the disappointed suitor reacting angrily to the exit.

Vanguard had reported that Obi announced his resignation from the ADC on Saturday, citing persistent internal disputes and legal battles within the party as reasons for his departure.

Ahead of the 2027 election, there are insinuations Obi could team-up with former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who also defected to the NDC.