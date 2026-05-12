Transcorp shareholders get N29.3 bn dividend 

Transnational Corporation Plc, Transcorp Group, has declared a total dividend of N20.3 billion, representing N2 per share to its shareholders, at its 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Transcorp Centre Abuja.

The total dividend comprises an interim dividend payment of N4.06 billion, representing 40 kobo per share, paid in August 2025, together with a final dividend of N16.259 billion equivalent to N1.60 per share.

At the AGM, where the shareholders approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Group Chairman of Transcorp Plc, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, restated the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable long-term value

creation as shareholders commended the conglomerate and its management for sustained performance.

In 2025, the Group, with a combined market capitalisation of N4.78 trillion ($3.52 billion) as of May 7, 2026, recorded strong year-on-year growth across all key metrics. Revenue increased by 33% to N544 billion against N408 billion in 2024..

Profit Before Tax rose 31% to N179.5 billion against N136.7 billion in 2024, while Profit After Tax surged 44% to N135.9 billion against N94.1 billion in 2024.

Commenting, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO, Transcorp, said: “2025 was a year defined by disciplined execution, strategic resolve, and resilient performance. Transcorp Group is committed to resolving the energy crisis in Nigeria; we have an energy situation, and the gap between the demand and supply is still very wide. Hence, we will continue to work assiduously and tirelessly towards bridging that gap, creating value for the wider country.

In our hospitality business, the 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre hosting us today is a testament to our disciplined execution, and you will see more in the coming years.”