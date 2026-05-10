Traditional institutions key to nation’s peace, security – Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring the relevance of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s governance architecture, declaring that monarchs remain indispensable partners in fostering peace, security and grassroots development across the country.

The President stated this on Saturday at the final farewell and reception held in honour of the late Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona at the Dipo Dina Stadium.

Represented by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Tinubu said the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration had deliberately repositioned traditional rulers from ceremonial figures to active stakeholders in governance, conflict resolution, economic mobilisation and nation-building.

According to him, the Federal Government envisions a Nigeria where traditional institutions are recognised as critical partners in preserving cultural values, strengthening social harmony and advancing grassroots development.

“Our vision is clear — a Nigeria where traditional institutions are recognised as critical stakeholders in promoting peace, preserving values, strengthening harmony and advancing grassroots development,” Tinubu stated.

The President noted that traditional rulers possess indigenous intelligence, moral authority and social legitimacy that modern institutions cannot easily replace, stressing that their roles remain crucial in addressing contemporary national challenges.

He lamented that while the 1963 Constitution accorded traditional institutions significant relevance within Nigeria’s governance structure, subsequent constitutional arrangements diminished their influence and weakened the synergy between government and grassroots leadership.

Tinubu, however, assured that his administration would continue to support constructive engagement aimed at assigning clearer constitutional responsibilities to traditional rulers through ongoing discussions at the National Assembly.

“This is not about politics; it is about strengthening governance, deepening inclusion and recognising an institution that has sustained social order for centuries,” he added.

The President further disclosed that the Federal Government had sustained strategic consultations with traditional and religious leaders through the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria on issues relating to national security, economic growth, communal peace and social stability.

He said the engagements had continued to strengthen trust between government and the people, while efforts were also being made to ensure traditional rulers were adequately supported to contribute meaningfully to national discourse and community leadership.

Tinubu also charged monarchs across the country to remain at the forefront of peacebuilding and social stability amid prevailing security challenges.

He urged royal fathers to make their palaces centres of wisdom, reconciliation and conflict resolution, while strengthening community-based security structures through intelligence gathering, early warning systems and vigilance.

The President further called on traditional rulers to guide youths against violence, extremism, drug abuse and other social vices, emphasising that Nigeria’s cultural heritage should not be treated as relics of the past but as strategic assets for future development.

Tinubu commended the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance for organising the lecture in honour of the late monarch, whom he described as a courageous, disciplined and principled leader who ruled with wisdom, candour and uncommon integrity.

Speaking on the lecture theme, “Bridging the Gap Between Traditional Institutions and Modern Government,” the President described the topic as timely and significant to Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

“The theme speaks to one of the most important governance questions of our time — how to harmonise the authority of our ancestral institutions with the structures of constitutional democracy in advancing national progress,” he said.

In a keynote address, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the late Awujale as a foremost traditional ruler whose influence transcended Ijebuland.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing and Managing Director of the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation, Architect Abiodun Fari-Arole, Obasanjo said the late monarch was a close ally, lover of his people and strong advocate of peace, justice and fairness.

He noted that Oba Adetona would be remembered for championing reforms in Ogun State’s Traditional and Obas Law, particularly the provision granting monarchs the right to determine how they should be buried after death.

Also speaking during another lecture session titled “A Dialogue for a Stronger Future,” Sheikh Mustapha Bello stressed the importance of culture and traditional institutions in driving socio-economic development.

According to him, culture defines the identity and history of a people and must therefore be accorded serious attention in governance and policy formulation.

He maintained that traditional rulers should be actively consulted in the formulation and implementation of policies because they represent the true voice of the grassroots.

“Let there be specific roles for the Obas. They are deeply rooted in the traditions and culture of our people. Many of them are highly experienced, and their contributions can greatly assist government in formulating policies and initiatives that directly benefit the people,” Sheikh Bello said.