Tope Olowoniyan soars higher with debut movie

By Benjamin Njoku

Tope Olowoniyan is soaring higher. Just when many thought she had given her best after debuting with the talk show “The Father’s Path” last year, the elegant actress resurfaced with her debut movie as a producer of “A Spark in the Dark” grossing ₦5.8 million during its opening weekend.

The movie premiered a fortnight ago at Filmhouse, Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, setting a new record by grossing ₦5.8 million during the first two days of its release. The milestone means so much for the actress, who believes it didn’t happen overnight.

According to her, “It’s years of showing up, building, learning, investing in myself and finally seeing it translate on screen.” The actress noted that the movie’s cinematic success marks the beginning of what she’s building in the industry.

Starring herself, Gideon Okeke, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Etim Effiong, Eso Dike, Venita Akpofure, Somto Eze, Dolly Nwaduba, Abigail Timmann, Princess Obuseh, Emeka Okoye, and Sandra Iroegbu, “A Spark in the Dark” is a compelling story that explores resilience, hope, and transformation in the face of adversity. At its core, the film reflects the power of the human spirit , a journey of finding light even in the darkest moments, and the courage it takes to rise again.