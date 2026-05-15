Top 10 leading gold-producing countries

Surging gold prices are boosting revenues for the world’s leading gold-producing countries after the precious metal climbed to a record high of $5,589.38 per ounce in January 2026.

The rally has been driven by strong central bank purchases, lower interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and global trade uncertainty.

According to the United States Geological Survey, global gold production reached 3,300 metric tons in 2025, up slightly from the previous year.

China – 380 metric tons Russia – 310 metric tons Australia – 280 metric tons Canada – 200 metric tons United States – 160 metric tons Ghana – 150 metric tons Mexico – 140 metric tons Kazakhstan – 130 metric tons Uzbekistan – 129 metric tons Peru – 110 metric tons

China retained its position as the world’s largest gold producer, while Ghana remained Africa’s leading producer, with gold exports hitting a record $20 billion in 2025.

Australia continues to hold the world’s largest gold reserves, estimated at 13,000 metric tons, followed closely by Russia.

With economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions persisting, analysts expect gold-producing countries to continue benefiting from elevated prices throughout 2026.

Vanguard News