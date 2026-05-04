Tinubu’ll transform policing through education, says Alausa

…as FG finalises Abeokuta Police Academy campus for 2026 takeoff

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to reposition the Nigerian Police through education has gathered momentum, with the federal government concluding arrangements to commence academic activities at the proposed southern campus of the Police Academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Monday after a high-level meeting in Abuja with a delegation from the Nigeria Police, led by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu.

Among those in the delegation were the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; senior police officials; and other stakeholders.

The minister described the initiative as central to the president’s security and institutional reform agenda.

“This is in continuation of President Tinubu’s commitment to reposition the police to effectively deliver on its core mandate and strengthen national security,” Alausa said.

Deliberations at the meeting focused on infrastructure design and physical planning for the new campus located in Erije, Abeokuta, with directives issued to the National Universities Commission, NUC, to fast-track resource verification.

The minister revealed that the administration is targeting between September and November 2026 for the admission of the first set of students.

In a broader reform push, Alausa said plans are underway to upgrade over 42 police colleges nationwide into monotechnics, leveraging a presidential waiver to bypass existing moratorium constraints.

He added that select institutions would be accredited to deliver industry-relevant courses aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of police personnel.

To drive implementation, three key committees were constituted, covering resource verification, capacity building in police colleges, and infrastructure development for the new academy campus.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmed, commended the initiative and assured the ministry’s full backing, while the Inspector-General of Police emphasised the critical role of education in enhancing professionalism and addressing security challenges.

“Education remains key to solving problems across all sectors, including policing. We are committed to introducing courses that directly impact personnel and national security,” the IGP said.

The planned launch of the Abeokuta campus marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to modernise Nigeria’s policing system through structured education and capacity development.