Things you must know about Katsina State

By Ochereome Nnanna, CHAIRMAN, EDITORIAL BOARD

I am currently on a media tour of Katsina State, I think there are things you must bear in ,y about this historic state situated squarely in the middle of Upper Northern Nigeria. This state, which governed by Malam Dikko Umar Radda, is undergoing rapid development in multiple sectors, has many surprises for you in case you want to visit.

The photo your see above is the Palace of the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumuni Kabir Usman. It is an embodiment of the history and culture a state mainly populated by Hausa and Fulani indigenes.

Katsina isn’t just another coordinate on the Nigerian map; it is a landscape where ancient history and modern political power collide. To understand its unique standing, you have to look at how it serves as both the spiritual anchor of the North and a decisive factor in the country’s leadership.

What truly sets Katsina apart is a combination of historical “firsts” and strategic geography:

The Presidential Legacy: Katsina holds a record no other state can claim, having produced two democratically elected Presidents in the Fourth Republic: the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari. This has cemented the state’s reputation as the ultimate political “powerhouse” of the federation.

Spiritual and Cultural Origins: The town of Daura is recognised as the “cradle of Hausa civilisation.” It is home to the Kusugu Well, where the legend of Bayajidda began, marking the foundation of the Hausa Bakwai (the seven original Hausa states: Daura, Katsina, Zazzau (Zaria), Gobir, Rano and Biram).

Architectural Antiquity: The Gobarau Minaret, standing at 50 feet, has survived for over 600 years. Built with traditional burnt bricks and mud, it served as the tallest building in the region for centuries, acting as both a call to prayer and a military watchtower.

The Intellectual Bedrock: In 1922, the Katsina Training College was established as the first institution of higher learning in Northern Nigeria. It was the training ground for the titans of Nigerian independence, including Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Economic Frontier: Geography is destiny here. By sharing an extensive international border with the Republic of Niger, Katsina acts as a critical gateway for trans-Saharan trade. The Jibia border post is a vital artery for the movement of livestock, grains, and textiles across West Africa.

Industrial Minerals: Beyond farming, the state sits on massive industrial potentials. It hosts some of Nigeria’s largest deposits of Kaolin (essential for ceramics and pharma) and Manganese, which are vital for the country’s burgeoning solid mineral sector.

Ultimately, Katsina stands out because it doesn’t just participate in the Nigerian story—it frequently dictates its direction. Whether through its deep-rooted educational legacy or its undeniable influence in Aso Rock, it remains a state of immense, quiet authority.