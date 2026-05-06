‘They deceived us; but I made money’ — Women trafficked to Ivory Coast for prostitution

By Esther Onyegbula

Four Nigerian girls rescued from human trafficking in Côte d’Ivoire have recounted harrowing experiences of deception, coercion and survival, exposing the growing dangers of irregular migration driven by economic hardship.

The victims, aged between 16 and 23, narrated how they were lured out of Nigeria with promises of legitimate jobs, only to be forced into exploitative conditions under strict control by traffickers.

Their testimonies highlight an alarming pattern in which young Nigerians, particularly girls, are recruited under false pretences and transported across borders into forced labour.

Confirming the rescue, GAHTO Representative in Côte d’Ivoire and Chairman of the Nigerian Community in Bagoue Region, Mr. Oluwaseun Odusanya, said he led efforts that secured the victims’ freedom and return.

According to him, there is an urgent need for increased public awareness, stronger border controls and enhanced support systems to curb human trafficking and protect vulnerable populations.

One of the victims, Esther, 23, said she was recruited in Mazamaza area of Lagos with assurances of a job selling clothes.

“They didn’t tell me the real work. When I got there, there was nothing like that. They forced me into prostitution,” she said.

‘The money was tempting’

She disclosed that she spent about a year working under pressure, remitting daily earnings ranging from 10,000 to 26,000 CFA francs to her handler, with weekly returns sometimes rising to 200,000 CFA francs.

Despite the ordeal, she admitted the financial returns influenced her perception of the experience.

“The money was more than what I could make here in Nigeria,” she said.

However, for Favour, a 16-year-old from Delta State, the experience remains one of deep regret.

“I regret it. It was tough. I didn’t have money. Nobody spoke to me. I was alone,” she said.

Favour, who is currently pregnant, disclosed that she left Nigeria at the age of 15 without her parents’ consent in a bid to support her family.

“I was handed over to a trafficker, popularly referred to as ‘madam,’ and compelled to work under strict conditions to repay a debt of 2 million CFA francs. Even after settling the debt, my boss still refused to grant me my freedom. It was when I reported to someone that helped me contact the Nigerian Embassy that I was able to come back,” she said.

Another victim, Favour, 23, also from Delta State, said she endured physical assault after refusing to comply with the traffickers’ demands.

“They told me I would sell clothes. When I got there, there was no shop. They said I must do the work,” she said.

“My refusal led to violence and seizure of my phone. They beat me and said I must do it,” she added.

She said she earned between 20,000 and 30,000 CFA francs daily under duress before rescue with the help of a good Samaritan who facilitated her return to Nigeria.

“I just want to learn hairdressing and take care of my child,” she said.

In a similar account, another victim, Faith, 21, said she was persuaded by a colleague to travel abroad with promises of higher income.

“I was told not to tell anyone,” she said.

She added that upon arrival in March, a police raid disrupted their activities, leading to the arrest of her sister and leaving her stranded.

“I didn’t do the work. I just wanted to come back,” she said.

Now back in Nigeria, she expressed determination to rebuild her life.

“I want to go back to my restaurant work. I will not travel like that again,” she said.

All four victims said they were unaware of the true nature of the work before departure and travelled without adequate information or safeguards.

They urged other young Nigerians to be wary of similar offers.

“I will tell anyone thinking of going not to try it. It is not worth it,” the youngest victim warned.

The girls, now reunited with their families, say they are focused on acquiring skills and rebuilding their lives after the traumatic experience.