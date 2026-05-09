‘The Herd’ vs ‘Gingerrr’: Battle for AMVCA 2026 glory begins

The race for top honours at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2026 has narrowed to a gripping showdown between two standout productions — ‘The Herd’ and ‘Gingerrr’ — as both films lead this year’s nominations with nine apiece.

Directed by Daniel Etim-Effiong, ‘The Herd’ has emerged as one of the most talked-about entries of the year. The 2025 crime thriller confronts long-standing security challenges in Nigeria, sparking controversy in parts of the north upon its release. Despite early backlash, the film gained wider acceptance for its unflinching portrayal of a sensitive national issue, positioning it as a strong contender for multiple top awards.

Hot on its heels is ‘Gingerrr’, a genre-bending blend of comedy and crime that has captivated audiences both locally and internationally. Produced by a powerhouse team including Kiekie, Bisola Aiyeola, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Wunmi Toriola, the film has drawn praise for its sharp storytelling and suspense-filled narrative following its premieres in London and the United States.

With both films dominating key categories — including Best Movie, Best Director, and acting honours — the competition between them is expected to define the night. Industry watchers say The Herd’s bold thematic depth could give it an edge with jurors, while Gingerrr’s crowd appeal and strong ensemble performances may prove decisive in audience-voted categories.

As anticipation builds, other notable contenders such as ‘To Kill a Monkey,’ ‘My Father’s Shadow’, and ‘Behind the Scenes’ remain in the mix, but the spotlight firmly rests on the two frontrunners.

With millions of viewers across the continent set to tune in, all eyes will be on which of the two heavyweights ultimately claims bragging rights as the biggest winner of the night.