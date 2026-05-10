The biggest change in my life has been happening at home — Adekunle Gold

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has reflected on his journey, family life and career milestones, revealing that becoming a father of two has been the most profound change in his life.

The singer made this known in a newsletter sent to his fans, where he spoke candidly about growth, gratitude and the realities of success.

“I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how quickly life can change without you even noticing it while it’s happening. One day you are praying quietly over dreams that still feel far away, and then suddenly you realize those same dreams are now your actual life,” he wrote.

According to the singer, the past few months have been filled with major career wins and personal fulfilment.

“The past few months have felt like that for me. There’s been so much movement, so many wins, so much life that makes all the toiling worth it,” he stated.

Speaking on his recently released project, Formation, Adekunle Gold noted that making music still excites him despite his years in the industry.

“I released Formation, which felt special for many reasons. There’s something beautiful about being able to make music that I enjoy after all these years. I love creating, I love hearing an idea come alive for the first time,” he said.

The singer also opened up about his forthcoming orchestra shows across North America, revealing that the dream dates back several years.

“I remember seven years ago before I released Afro Pop, I sat in Asa’s living room discussing the idea that I wanted to perform with an orchestra someday. I wanted to hear my songs differently with an orchestra,” he recalled.

Reflecting on his journey, the singer admitted that many people did not witness the sacrifices and faith that shaped his career.

“I know the years nobody saw. I know how much faith this journey has required from me over and over again,” he added.

Adekunle Gold further revealed that while many of his achievements have happened publicly, the most important transformation in his life has happened privately with his family.

“The biggest change in my life has actually been happening at home. I’m now a father of two,” he disclosed.

Describing fatherhood as surreal, the singer said he has been overwhelmed with joy since the birth of his son.

“I’ve been completely consumed with joy over my son. I understand something new about love watching him. Sometimes I’m holding him and looking at his sister and I genuinely lose track of everything else for a moment. The noise disappears. The pressure disappears. The world slows down. It’s the best feeling,” he wrote.