Teen sentenced to 17 years in jail for killing boyfriend

By Enitan Abdultawab

A South Florida teenager convicted in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following an emotional court hearing that left both families overwhelmed with emotion.

Jahara Malik appeared in a packed Miami-Dade courtroom on Tuesday as Judge Christine Hernandez delivered the sentence over the 2024 killing of Yahkeim “Keimo” Lollar, a teenage football player who died after being stabbed on December 20, 2024.

Malik, who was 17 at the time of the incident but prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced to 17 years in a Florida state prison followed by five years of reporting probation.

“The court sentence you to 17 years in Florida state prison, followed by five years of reporting probation,” Judge Hernandez said during proceedings.

The judge also imposed an unusual condition for Malik’s probation period, ordering her to write yearly letters reflecting on the crime and its consequences.

“You will have to write a letter December 20th of every year that you’re on probation acknowledging what occurred and how it has affected your life,” Hernandez added.

Dressed in a black suit, Malik reportedly stood quietly as the sentence was read aloud in court.

Before sentencing, the teenager directly addressed the court and spoke about the emotional burden she has carried since the stabbing.

“Every day I sit and think about the damage I caused,” Malik told the judge.

“The family wants me in prison, but I’m in my own prison for the rest of my life,” she added.

Defense lawyers had urged the court to treat Malik as a youthful offender and requested placement in a Miami-Dade boot-camp corrections programme instead of a lengthy prison term.

Prosecutors, however, pushed for a tougher punishment of 20 years behind bars followed by 10 years of probation.

Judge Hernandez eventually settled on a 17-year sentence with five years of probation.

Emotions erupted after the hearing as relatives from both families reacted differently to the outcome.

Outside the courtroom, members of Lollar’s family embraced one another and expressed relief after the ruling.

“I’m glad today my son can finally rest in peace knowing that justice was served,” said Nathalie Jean, the victim’s mother.

She also said she hoped Malik would reflect deeply on the consequences of the crime while serving her sentence.

“I hope that when she goes to prison and gets processed, she thinks about the lives that she destroyed and how much she affected our families,” Jean stated.

Meanwhile, some of Malik’s relatives broke down in tears after leaving the courtroom, insisting the punishment was too harsh for someone who was still a teenager when the incident occurred.

“Justice was not served for the defendant, my niece Jahara Malik,” one of her uncles said after the hearing.

“She was a youthful offender at the time that this happened and I feel that the court did not recognise that.”