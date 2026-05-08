Taraba Central: I did not buy nomination forms to step down for anyone — Bodejo

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — The National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-Cultural Association and a frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Taraba Central Senatorial seat, Bello Bodejo, has declared that he did not purchase his party’s expression of interest and nomination forms to step down for any other aspirant.

Bodejo emphasized that he is prepared for a direct primary election to test his popularity among party members within his senatorial district.

Speaking on Thursday during an interface with APC leaders and members at the state secretariat, Bodejo stated that his visit was primarily to notify the State Working Committee of his aspiration.

He noted that the move was in line with party tradition and a mark of respect for the leadership by a loyal party member who has officially entered the race.

While addressing journalists afterward, Bodejo mentioned reports of a committee inaugurated in his zone to produce a consensus candidate, but noted that no one has yet reached out to him.

He said he remained unperturbed, insisting that he is fully prepared for the primary election process.

According to him, “I did not purchase the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms to step down for anyone.”

He added that the mammoth crowd that welcomed him from the airport to the party office serves as a powerful motivation to proceed and not betray the trust of his supporters.

The senatorial hopeful also promised massive mobilization for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu across the North.

The State Chairman of the APC, Abubakar Bawa, who received the aspirant, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to providing a level playing field for all individuals contesting for the party’s tickets.

He urged all aspirants who have obtained forms to engage with registered party members and seek their mandate ahead of the primary elections.