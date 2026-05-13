Super Eagles’ Adams fires Sevilla to comeback win over Villarreal

Sevilla produced a sensational comeback from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 on Wednesday and climb towards safety in La Liga.

The Andalucian side have been struggling towards the bottom in recent months but secured their third consecutive victory to rise up to 10th provisionally, four points clear of the drop zone.

Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze fired hosts Villarreal, third, into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.

However Oso and Kike Salas pulled Sevilla level before the break and Akor Adams struck in the 72nd minute to seal Sevilla’s win, in a week where their former defender Sergio Ramos is reported to be close to completing a takeover of the club alongside an investment firm.

Espanyol defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home to win their first match in 2026, ending an 18-game run without a victory.

Pere Milla and Kike Garcia’s second-half goals helped the Catalan side, 14th, move three points clear of the bottom three.

Later Wednesday, newly crowned champions Barcelona visit Alaves, wanting three points to continue their bid to try and match the all-time record of 100.

Vanguard News