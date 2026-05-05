‘Stop begging foreign-born players’ — Odemwingie fires warning to NFF

*Osaze Odemwingie

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Super Eagles striker Osaze Odemwingie has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation’s growing push to recruit foreign-born players, warning that the country risks diminishing the pride attached to representing Nigeria.

The former West Bromwich Albion forward spoke against what he described as excessive efforts to convince dual-nationality players to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles.

In recent months, the NFF has been linked with moves for several foreign-based players of Nigerian descent, including Michael Kayode, Caleb Okoli and Kingsley Ehizibue.

Odemwingie revealed this during an interview with Brila FM, he said players should feel honoured to represent Nigeria without expecting special treatment.

“These days it seems like they want to be pampered. For me, I never needed any pampering. If Nigeria pampers me, that’s more than enough,” he said.

Odemwingie then expressed concern about the increasing number of players of Nigerian heritage choosing to represent European nations instead of the Super Eagles.

“Imagine if one day the entire England squad is made up of Nigerians. How can Nigeria win the World Cup when our talents are serving other countries?” he questioned.

The former forward, who represented Nigeria between 2002 and 2014, explained that despite his connection to Russia, his loyalty in football always belonged to Nigeria.

“I love Russia, but my connection is with Nigeria when it comes to football,” he stated.

In the interview, while admitting that players raised in Europe often benefit from better football structure and tactical discipline, he urged Nigerian football authorities to focus more on improving local development.

“Europeans are mechanically sound from childhood. Nigeria must add that structure to its natural ability,” he added.

Odemwingie made 65 appearances for the Super Eagles and famously scored Nigeria’s winning goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, securing the country’s first World Cup victory since 1998.