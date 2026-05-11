SSANU, NASU resume negotiation with FG

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff unions in Nigerian universities has resumed negotiations with the Federal Government following the suspension of its indefinite strike.

JAC comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions commenced an indefinite strike on April 30 over delays in the renegotiation of agreements with the federal government.

The strike was, however, suspended on May 11 after appeals and assurances from the Federal Government Expanded Tertiary Institutions Renegotiation Committee.

The unions’ demands include the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, improved welfare conditions, payment of allowances and rejection of unilateral salary offers.

SSANU National President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, confirmed the resumption of talks in a telephone interview with NAN on Monday in Abuja.

Ibrahim, who also chairs JAC, said negotiations resumed at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja.

“We have resumed discussions today and expect to conclude the process, including signing of agreements, within two weeks.

“We agreed that the two-week timeline begins from the day the strike was suspended,” he said.

Ibrahim said the unions had presented a demand for a minimum 40 per cent salary increase to the federal government team.

“We rejected the government’s 30 per cent offer, and it has been withdrawn. Our demand remains a minimum of 40 per cent,” he said.

According to him, government representatives requested time to review figures, benchmarks and other related issues before presenting a fresh proposal.

“They need to review the figures, yardsticks and other issues. We told them to do whatever they need to do, but not to come back with less than 40 per cent,”he said.

He expressed optimism that the renegotiation process would be concluded within the agreed timeframe.

Ibrahim, however, warned that the unions might resume the suspended strike if negotiations failed after two weeks.

“The mandate from our members is clear — if nothing is concluded after two weeks, the strike will resume,” he said.

(NAN)