South African Police say search for kidnapped toddler continues

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By Enitan Abdultawab

Police in Limpopo are still searching for two-year-old Omphile Sethole, who was allegedly kidnapped from her grandmother’s home in Ga-Mabuela village, Mapela, Mokopane, on May 2.

Confirming the development, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told South African media outlet Independent Online that investigators were yet to get any breakthrough in the case but insisted that the search operation was ongoing.

“There are currently no new leads in the toddler’s disappearance, but police are continuing with the search,” Ledwaba said.

According to police, Omphile was last seen by her 52-year-old grandmother in the early hours of the morning before she mysteriously disappeared from the house.

“It is alleged that at about 2am, the victim’s 52-year-old grandmother woke up to visit a bathroom and took her granddaughter, Omphile Sethole, with her before returning to bed,” Ledwaba explained.

“When the grandmother woke again at around 6am, the child was missing, and a window of the room was open.”

The toddler was reportedly wearing a pink jersey and black tights at the time she vanished.

Police said family members and neighbours immediately launched a search around the community after discovering the child was missing, but all efforts to locate her proved unsuccessful.

“Family members and neighbours immediately started conducting a search of the area, but they did not find the toddler,” the police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Omphile’s father has revealed that the family noticed a suspicious vehicle moving around their compound a day before the disappearance, raising fears that the child may have been deliberately targeted.

The shocking incident has sparked concern across South Africa, with residents and social media users calling for intensified efforts to locate the missing child.

The case was later reported to the Tinmyne Police Station, prompting authorities to launch a large-scale search operation for both the toddler and the unidentified suspect believed to be involved in the alleged abduction.