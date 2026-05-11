Shettima in Akure to celebrate Fasoranti, inaugurate project

FILE IMAGE

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Monday arrived in Akure to attend the centenary celebration of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and inaugurate Onyearugbulem Flyover constructed by the Ondo State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-president’s aircraft touched down at the Akure Airport at about 11:33am.

Shettima was received at the airport by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun.

Also present at the airport were the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelaide, and the Director of Corporate Services, Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, among others.

NAN reports that police personnel and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Amotekun Corps were manning major roads to Fasoranti’s residence.

The vice president is expected to inaugurate the flyover first before proceeding to the residence of Fasoranti for his 100th birthday celebration.

NAN reports that the construction of the Onyearugbulem Flyover was flagged off by the late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in July 2023. (NAN)