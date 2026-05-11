Security beefed up in Akure ahead of Shettima’s visit

The Police Command in Ondo State on Monday beefed up security in Akure ahead of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s visit to inaugurate Onyearugbulem Flyover constructed by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Shettima would also visit Afenifere leader, Pa Ruben Fasoranti, in his house for his 100th birthday celebration.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the spokesperson for the command, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), said that the watertight security arrangement was to ensure the safety of the vice president and peaceful celebration.

“The command has emplaced robust security measures to guarantee the safety of the Vice President, the celebrant, and all well-wishers throughout the event.

“Adequate security architecture, comprising PMF personnel, tactical teams, and EOD-CBRN operatives, has been strategically deployed across key locations.

“The aims is to prevent any form of security breach and ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration,” he said.

NAN reports that personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Amotekun Corps were manning major roads to Fasoranti’s residence.

The construction of the Onyearugbulem Flyover was flagged off by the late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in July 2023.

(NAN)