Resignations hit APC, APGA in Ebonyi

Prominent politicians and business moguls in Ebonyi State have resigned from membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The developments came less than a week after the consultative stakeholders meeting convened by Governor Francis Nwifuru, which produced aspirants who will contest the National Assembly and House of Assembly elections with APC tickets under a consensus arrangement.

Those who resigned from the APC after the emergence of the consensus candidates include Chief Christian Asaga Nwali, a popular business mogul in the state, another popular business mogul, Chief Chibuike Orogwu, and Emmanuel Ofoke, among others.

In separate resignation letters, the affected members cited personal reasons for their decisions. In a letter dated May 1, 2026, addressed to the APC Ward chairman in Ikwo Local Government Area, Nwali, said his resignation followed careful reflection on the developments in the APC.

Orogwu, in his own letter dated March 12, 2026, requested that his name be removed from the APC register, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to serve within the party.

Meanwhile, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and former Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Bernard Odoh, has explained that he dumped the party because he was not sufficiently abreast of developments in the state as a BoT member.

In a resignation letter he personally signed, dated 4th May, 2026, addressed to Omege ward chairman of APGA, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Odoh said his decision to dump the party was the outcome of considered reflection.

“In recent times, I have not been sufficiently abreast of developments within the party at the level required of a member of its Board of Trustees,” he stated.

He added that his decision was guided by the need to ensure “institutional coherence and effective stewardship,” noting that stepping aside would allow for more aligned and engaged leadership within the party structure.

He expressed appreciation to the party leadership at both state and national levels for the confidence reposed in him. He further assured that his commitment to the unity, stability, and development of Ebonyi State and Nigeria remains unwavering, pledging to continue supporting genuine efforts aimed at advancing the common good.

“My commitment to the unity, stability, and development of our state and nation remains unwavering, and I shall continue to support all sincere efforts directed towards the advancement of the common good,” he added.