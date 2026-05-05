Reps demand action over killings in South Africa

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for urgent diplomatic and economic measures against South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks that have reportedly claimed the lives of Nigerians.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Donald Ojogo and Billy Osawaru, who warned that the situation had reached an alarming level, with Nigerians allegedly being targeted.

Adopting the motion at plenary, the House urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take immediate diplomatic steps to halt the attacks and ensure the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa.

Lawmakers also directed the Federal Government to commence evacuation arrangements for citizens willing to return home from affected areas.

In a series of resolutions, the House called for a review and possible suspension of bilateral agreements between Nigeria and South Africa, including trade and aviation deals. It further recommended targeted economic measures such as a temporary halt in the issuance of business permits to South African companies and a review of tax incentives granted to existing firms operating in Nigeria.

The lawmakers also mandated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the South African High Commissioner to formally communicate Nigeria’s displeasure and demand concrete assurances for the protection of its citizens.

To address immediate concerns, the House directed its Committee on Foreign Affairs and other relevant panels to collaborate with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to establish a 24-hour emergency response desk and a legal aid fund for distressed Nigerians. It also called for the development and publicisation of a comprehensive evacuation plan, including financial and logistical support.

While presenting the motion, Ojogo cited the recent deaths of two Nigerians, Ekpenyong Andrew and Amaramiro Emmanuel, in separate incidents linked to rising anti-foreigner violence. He described the developments as disturbing and warned of escalating threats, intimidation, and mob attacks against foreign nationals.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu described the resurgence of xenophobic violence as unfortunate and a crime against fellow Africans, given the historical ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

The House also called for broader legislative engagement through the Pan-African Parliament to push for stronger measures against xenophobia and hate crimes across the continent.