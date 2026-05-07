Religious leaders who supported Obi don’t feel his energy anymore – Bwala

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has alleged that the electoral success recorded by Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election was largely influenced by religious sentiment.

Speaking during an appearance on Politics Today on Thursday, Bwala also claimed that many supporters of Obi on social media, popularly known as “Obidients,” are automated bot accounts rather than actual individuals.

The presidential aide made the remarks while reacting to criticism over the Federal Government’s repeated responses to comments made by the former Anambra State governor.

He said, “When we keep quiet, Peter Obi and his Obidients, from morning till the next morning, are talking about Asiwaju government… When we respond to them, you say we are reacting to them.”

Bwala further questioned the authenticity of Obi’s online support base.

He continued, “Peter Obi has a followership that they call the Obidients, that are largely, they consist of people that are not human beings, we call bot account. If you are very familiar with social media and the manipulation of algorithm, you will say that.

“But the real Obidients that are human beings, when you see them on the street, they are not very many.”

Commenting on Obi’s performance in the 2023 election, Bwala argued that religion played a major role in mobilising support for the Labour Party candidate.

“At that time, he used religious rhetoric. The toxicity of what he introduced in 2023 will be a long time before it leaves us as a country,” he stated.

According to him, the issue gained momentum because the ruling All Progressives Congress presented a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, which he said created an opening for religious mobilisation.

Bwala added that several religious leaders who supported Obi during the election period have since distanced themselves from him.

“The same religious leaders that followed him at that time, right now, they don’t feel his energy anymore. Why? Because at that time, it was very easy to whoop up because on the other hand, there is a Muslim ticket,” he said.

The presidential spokesman also criticised Obi’s leadership style, claiming the former governor cannot maintain long-term political relationships.

“When Peter Obi governed as governor in Anambra till today, have you seen any of his former commissioners, aides, or administrative assistants that are still with him? He doesn’t have man-management skills.

“In 2019, he had Valentine Ozigbo; he has Kennedy Okonkwo; he has all other persons. The person left right now is Aisha; she will come after now,” he said.