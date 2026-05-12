Real Madrid captain Carvajal ruled out of Spain 2026 World Cup squad

Carvajal

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has been ruled out of Luis de la Fuente’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad for Spain due to fitness concerns.

According to reports by Sports Journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, the 34-year-old is not expected to recover in time to feature for Spain at the tournament, ending hopes of another major international appearance for one of the country’s most experienced players.

Carvajal, who has battled injury setbacks in recent months, had been racing to regain full fitness before Spain finalised preparations for the World Cup. However, the latest updates suggest the veteran defender will miss out on selection.

The Real Madrid defender has remained a key figure for both club and country over the years, winning multiple UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles while also playing a crucial role in Spain’s recent resurgence under De la Fuente.

His absence represents a significant setback for Spain’s defensive setup heading into the tournament, with the national team now expected to rely on younger alternatives at right-back.

Carvajal’s omission also raises fresh concerns over his long-term international future as Spain continues their transition toward a new generation of players ahead of future competitions.

Spain will take on Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.