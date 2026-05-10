RCCG pastor debunks N60,000 charge to see Adeboye

Adeboye

By Efe Onodjae

The Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Cornerstone Parish, Okota, Lagos, Pastor Ayokunle Ajayi, has dismissed reports alleging that members pay N60,000 to see the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session on Sunday, Ajayi reacted to a question from anonymous member seeking clarification on the rumour on a question sheet.

He stated that no such payment is required and urged members to report anyone demanding money in exchange for access to the General Overseer.

According to him, “People receive text messages from the church office inviting them for prayers. Please do not pay any money to see the GO. If anyone asks you for money, kindly report it so appropriate action can be taken.”

Vanguard News