QCSS targets visibility gaps in digital ecosystem with new platform

As concerns continue to grow over gaps in security visibility, a cybersecurity firm, Quest Consortium Security Solutions Limited (QCSS), has introduced a new platform aimed at addressing persistent gaps in how organisations understand their exposure across digital systems.



The platform is designed to provide insight into what is accessible within an organisation’s infrastructure and how different systems connect, an area that remains challenging despite the widespread use of existing security tools.



This development comes as organisations continue to increase spending on cybersecurity technologies, yet face ongoing difficulties maintaining a clear and continuous view of their digital environments.



According to the company, this gap between detection and visibility is contributing to ongoing security risks.



“Security capabilities have improved significantly, but clarity has not kept pace,” said Wilson Olayinka, Chief Technical Product Lead at QCSS. “Organisations can identify issues, but that doesn’t always translate into a clear understanding of how systems, APIs, and infrastructure connect or how they could be reached.”

industry trends suggest that attackers increasingly exploit pathways across connected environments rather than isolated weaknesses.



“Risk often emerges from how different components connect. Without visibility into those connections, organisations may be operating with incomplete information. The platform focuses on mapping these relationships, with the aim of providing a more connected view of exposure.” Olayinka said.



The launch aligns with a broader shift in cybersecurity approaches, where attention is increasingly focused on understanding risk in context. This includes analysing how vulnerabilities, systems, and access points interact, and how attackers may move through connected environments. It also reflects broader challenges in regions experiencing rapid digital expansion, including across Africa.



Analysts say that while adoption of these technologies has accelerated, visibility into how they interact has not always kept pace, leaving potential gaps in understanding exposure across interconnected systems.



“Security is evolving beyond identifying issues,” Olayinka noted “There is increasing focus on understanding how those issues relate and what they mean in practice.”

With plans to expand its operations locally and internationally, targeting organisations seeking improved visibility into complex digital systems, QCSS also introduced a freemium version of its platform, ShieldWise™, providing basic exposure visibility capabilities, intended to allow organisations gain initial insight into their environments without complex setup or integration requirements.