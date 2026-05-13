Purchasing forms from Mark group violates court order, ADC state chairmen warn

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The state chairmen forum of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has warned aspirants against purchasing expression of interest and nomination forms from the group led by Senator David Mark, stressing that the action violates the April 29 order of the High Court.

The chairmen warned that such aspirants risk including legal consequences, including disqualification.

Publicity secretary of the state chairmen-led National Executive Committee, NEC, forum of the party, Norman Obinna, disclosed that the warning followed actions taken by Senator Mark’s interim leadership of the party to sell nomination forms in violation of an April 29 ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He stated that the action breaches the recent Abuja Federal High Court judgment in Suit No FHC/ABJ/581/2026 issued by Hon. Justice J.O. Abdulmalik on 29 April 2026.

“The court’s ruling includes a restraining order against INEC and related parties from recognizing or validating any Congresses of the Defendants (ADC NWC) except those organized by the plaintiffs (State Chairmen).

“The judgment also prohibits the NWC and affiliated persons from interfering with the duties, functions, or tenure of the State Chairmen. Additionally, it restrains the Defendants from organizing State Congresses or a National Convention for the party,” the state chairmen’s forum warned.

They urged aspirants purchasing forms to consider the legal risks and other consequences for their candidacies.

“The ADC’s Caretaker/Interim NWC is fully aware of the High Court’s injunction against interfering with the functions of the State Executives.

“Therefore, selling or signing Interest Forms via proxies, opening party accounts across the federation without proper signatories, and organizing Congresses or a National Convention are violations of the ADC Constitution and constitute contempt of court—actions that legitimate State chairmen will not overlook. Be warned,” the forum said.