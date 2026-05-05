Protecting Nigerians from global oil shocks

At a time when rising crude prices should translate into national gain, Nigerians are instead confronted with escalating petrol costs, deepening inflation, and economic anxiety. The renewed volatility in global oil markets, triggered by geo-political tensions in the Middle East, has once again exposed the country’s fragile energy architecture. For a major crude producer, this persistent vulnerability is neither inevitable nor acceptable.

The fundamental weakness remains unchanged: Nigeria exports crude but depends heavily on imported refined products. This structural imbalance leaves domestic fuel pricing at the mercy of international markets and aexchange rate fluctuations. The result is a harsh transmission mechanism where global shocks, such as the Iran conflict and the disruptions along key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, immediately translate into higher pump prices at home.

The 2023 removal of fuel subsidies under President Bola Tinubu was a necessary, if painful, correction to years of fiscal distortion. But deregulation without adequate domestic buffers has exposed citizens to the full volatility of global oil dynamics. In advanced oil-producing economies, subsidy reforms are typically accompanied by strong local refining capacity, strategic reserves, and targeted social protection. Nigeria implemented the reform, without the safeguards.

The emergence of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a welcome development and a step toward reducing import dependence. Yet it is not, and cannot be, a complete solution. As long as crude oil is priced on the international market, domestic refining alone will not shield Nigerians from price shocks. Without a coherent national pricing and supply framework, the benefits of local refining will remain limited.

The Federal Government must now move beyond incremental responses and adopt a comprehensive strategy. First, the long-neglected government-owned refineries must either be made to work efficiently or restructured under credible private-sector partnerships. Second, crude supply arrangements for domestic refiners should be stabilised to reduce exposure to international price swings.

Third, the establishment of a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has become essential. Such a buffer would provide temporary relief during global disruptions and help stabilise supply. In the short term, government intervention is unavoidable. This need not mean a return to blanket subsidies, which have proven unsustainable. Instead, a targeted mechanism to cushion abnormal price spikes—whether through temporary price modulation or direct support to vulnerable sectors—can help prevent widespread economic dislocation.

Nigeria’s status as a leading oil producer must begin to count for something tangible in the lives of its citizens. Allowing global market tremors to dictate domestic hardship is a policy failure that can and should be corrected. The current crisis is both another cycle of rising prices and a warning. The government must act decisively to insulate the economy, restore balance, and ensure that Nigeria’s oil wealth serves Nigerians first.