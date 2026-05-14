Propaganda has expiry date — PDP blasts Makinde over Ibadan meeting

By Luminous Jannamike

The leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party deepened on Thursday after a faction of the party aligned with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, publicly disowned a political gathering in Ibadan, Oyo State, accusing Governor Seyi Makinde of using a purported alliance with the Allied Peoples Movement to advance his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The dispute is the latest sign of the widening battle for legitimacy and control within the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections, with the Wadata Plaza leadership moving aggressively to distance the party from the Ibadan gathering while insisting it remains the recognised authority overseeing the PDP’s ongoing governorship, National Assembly and presidential screening exercises.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said the party had no involvement in the Ibadan gathering being promoted as a PDP/APM alliance meeting.

Jungudo stated: “We have called this briefing to address the misleading narratives and deliberate falsehood being circulated concerning the social gathering scheduled to hold today in Ibadan under the guise of an alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement.

“Let us state clearly and unequivocally that the PDP is not part of any alliance, coalition, agreement, or political arrangement with the Allied Peoples Movement or any other political party regarding this gathering or any related political activity.

“Any person or group claiming to be acting on behalf of the PDP in connection with this event is doing so without the knowledge, approval, consent, or authority of the party.”

The PDP spokesman said the Ibadan gathering had exposed what he described as Makinde’s real political direction.

“Just like Governor Bala Mohammed who earlier moved to the APM, Nigerians can now clearly see that today’s gathering in Ibadan is simply a public celebration of Governor Makinde’s movement to the APM and nothing more. His attempts to destroy the PDP have finally been exposed and his agenda has fallen flat,” Jungudo said.

He accused Makinde and his allies of trying to create what he described as a false impression of political relevance and support.

The PDP spokesman said: “What is being presented to Nigerians as a political alliance is nothing more than another desperate attempt by Governor Seyi Makinde and his associates to mislead the public and manufacture a false impression of political relevance and support.

“Governor Makinde must stop attempting to camouflage his political intentions through false claims of alliances and consultations.”

Jungudo also accused Makinde’s camp of sponsoring media propaganda aimed at distorting interpretations of the Supreme Court judgment linked to the party’s internal leadership dispute.

“Propaganda and falsehood have an expiry date. No amount of media manipulation can substitute for political legitimacy and public trust,” he maintained.

According to him, recent events had exposed what he described as the real intentions behind the ongoing internal crisis.

“The reality can no longer be hidden, as recent events have completely exposed the true intentions behind these political theatrics. The chicken has finally come home to roast,” he said.

The PDP faction argued that recent nomination and screening exercises at Wadata Plaza showed that party aspirants still recognised the leadership loyal to Abdulrahman Mohammad and Samuel Anyanwu.

Jungudo also questioned why Makinde’s supporters allegedly refused to obtain nomination forms from the rival structure led by Kabiru Tanimu if they truly recognised that leadership.

He asked, “If indeed Governor Makinde and his supporters have truly not defected to the APM, then Nigerians deserve to ask this simple question: why did they refuse to remain within the structure they claimed to recognise by purchasing nomination forms from the so-called Kabiru Tanimu-led Interim National Working Committee?

“As responsible leaders and law-abiding citizens, we have deliberately refused to descend into unnecessary media wars, childish distractions, and political theatrics.

“Our focus remains the stability, unity, and future of the party and the country as a whole.

“We wish to reassure all aspirants, party faithful, stakeholders, and Nigerians that the PDP remains strong, united, and fully prepared to participate in the 2027 general elections without any legal or political impediments.”

Jungudo also said the PDP was simultaneously conducting governorship and presidential screening exercises at Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja, insisting the process reflected the party’s continuing organisational control despite the internal crisis.