Primaries: APC receives two petitions against Varsity don

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Two civil society organizations have filed separate petitions before the All Progressives Congress APC, the Independent National Eiectoral Commission INEC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC, challenging the eligibility of a Bayelsa-based professor, Prof. Princewill Woyinbrakemi Igbagara, to contest the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The petitions, both dated May 7, 2026, were filed by the Centre for Policy Advocacy and Leadership Development and the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa, known as PAACA.

Though filed separately, both organizations raised identical concerns — that Igbagara, an indigene of Isoni Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, simultaneously holds the position of a professor and lecturer at the Federal University, Otuoke, while also serving as Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Science and Technology, and had held both roles concurrently as recently as April 20, 2026.

Both groups argued that this dual occupation of remunerated public offices — one at a federal institution and another as a political appointee — runs contrary to established public service regulations and ethical guidelines governing conflict of interest and double remuneration from public funds.

They also cited constitutional provisions, specifically Section 66(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, which states that “no person shall be qualified for election to the Senate or the House of Representatives if he is a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State and has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment at least thirty days before the date of the election.”

PAACA, in its petition signed by its Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, described itself as a non-partisan organization committed to promoting electoral integrity, democratic accountability, good governance, and compliance with Nigeria’s constitutional and electoral framework, and said it was acting in line with its mandate to ensure all aspirants and political actors are held to the same legal and ethical standards.

“We trust that your office will treat this matter with the urgency it deserves in the interests of the party and in upholding the rule of law, transparency, and democratic integrity,” Nwagwu wrote.

Both petitions were copied to the APC National Chairman, the APC National Secretary, and the APC State Chairman in Bayelsa State.