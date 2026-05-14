Primaries: Aggrieved APC aspirants raise alarm over planned violence in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Aggrieved aspirants in the All Progressives Congress, under the Ondo State Progressive Aspirants (OSPA) platform, have raised the alarm over an alleged plot to intimidate and unleash violence against opponents during the upcoming primaries.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Jimi Adekanle said the plot followed the rejection of a controversial consensus arrangement reportedly promoted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the 2027 general elections.

Adekanle said the governor had earlier forwarded a list of preferred aspirants to the APC National Secretariat, claiming they emerged through consensus.

He argued that the process departed from party principles, as a small circle allegedly compiled the list without broad consultations across wards, local governments, and federal constituencies.

According to him, “Within the APC’s internal framework, consensus is expected to emerge through negotiations, consultations, and voluntary agreement among aspirants and stakeholders,” he said.

Adekanle said the arrangement was initially presented as final until the party leadership distanced itself from the list and directed all interested aspirants to obtain nomination forms for direct primaries.

He said the move violated provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 and the APC guidelines on consensus candidacy.

The aspirants alleged that the decision of excluded contenders to purchase forms and pursue their ambitions angered the governor, who they accused of attempting to impose candidates.

Adekanle claimed the governor recently met with some individuals and instructed them to attack aspirants excluded from his preferred list and their supporters during the direct primaries.

He further alleged that those recruited for the planned attacks were assured they would operate under the cover of security personnel.

Another meeting, he said, had been scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026, for “financial mobilisation and logistical coordination” of the attacks.

Describing the development as a threat to participatory democracy, the group called on the APC National Chairman, party leadership, and security chiefs to intervene urgently to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

They warned that the violence being planned could surpass the unrest during the February state congress and damage the unity of the party in the state.

The group appealed to the Director-General of the DSS, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief of Army Staff to investigate the allegations and ensure adequate security during the primaries.

They also urged the APC leadership to ensure the exercise is free, fair, and peaceful, in line with the party constitution and the Electoral Act 2026.

“What we are asking for is leadership, not rulership,” Adekanle said.

“Consensus at the local level cannot work unless the state leader carries everyone along.

He declared that “Nobody disputes that Aiyedatiwa is the leader of the party in Ondo State, but leadership must come with consultation and inclusiveness.”