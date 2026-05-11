Prices of rams rise in Kaduna ahead of Eid-el-Kabir

A ram stands at a livestock market. (NAN)

As Muslims prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the prices of rams have increased sharply in Kaduna State, forcing many prospective buyers to delay purchases despite the availability of the animals in major markets.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in some livestock markets within the Kaduna metropolis showed that the markets were stocked with rams, although patronage remained low.

At Zango, Rigasa and Bashama Road markets, small-sized rams were sold for between N150,000 and N250,000, while medium and large-sized rams ranged from N300,000 to as much as N1 million, depending on the breed and size.

Some residents who spoke with NAN described the prices as unaffordable compared to previous years.

One of the buyers, Abdulrahman Usman, who was seen negotiating the price of a ram at Zango market, expressed concern over the rising cost of the animals.

Usman, however, said he hoped prices would reduce closer to the Sallah celebration.

Another customer at Bashama Road market, Ibrahim Lawal, a civil servant, said he had postponed buying a ram because of the prevailing economic situation.

“There are many responsibilities to meet ahead of the celebration. Buying a ram at the current price is difficult for many families.

“We are hoping that traders may reduce prices as the festival draws nearer,” he said.

A livestock dealer at Rigasa market, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, attributed the hike in prices to the high cost of transportation, feeding and insecurity affecting livestock supply routes.

According to him, the increasing cost of maintaining the animals has also contributed to the rise in prices.

“We spend more on transportation, feeding and medication for the rams before they are sold.

“Most traders are not making the expected profit because of the high operational costs,” he said.

Another seller, Nasiru Ibrahim, said temporary ram markets had also emerged in several parts of the Kaduna metropolis as traders intensified efforts to attract buyers.

He said some traders now moved around residential areas with rams in search of customers, while others displayed the animals in front of homes and shops.

“The rams are available, but many people are finding it difficult to afford them because of the current economic realities,” Ibrahim said.

Another livestock dealer, Bilyaminu Musa, said he brings rams from Niger for his customers.

“I have been doing this for close to 10 years; I bring rams for my premium customers who know the worth of the rams,” Musa said.

He noted that out of the 40 rams he brought, 14 have already been sold.

Asked how much the smallest and biggest rams cost, he said the smallest cost N350,000, while the biggest cost N700,000.

NAN reports that ram sellers have begun to take over some corners across the metropolis, seeking buyers ahead of the festive season. (NAN)