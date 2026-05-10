Police probe disappearance of NYSC member, lawyer in Abuja amid N20m ransom claim

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By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has launched investigations into the reported Disappearance of a serving NYSC member, who is also a lawyer, Miss Eunice Ameh in Abuja

This is just as the family of the missing member have told the Maitama Police division that her suspected abductors have demanded the payment of N20million as ransom for her release.

Eunice was said to have been abducted on Tuesday, 6 May, shortly after closing from place of work at Blades and Butchers Ltd in Maitama around 5:40 p.m.

Her disappearance was reported immediately to the Maitama Division of the FCT Police Command and to the NYSC.

She was said to have resumed the job as Sales Manager and was close to completing her NYSC service, including her final Community Development Service activities.

She was said to be heading home to Life Camp when her phone went unreachable. Both lines have remained switched off despite repeated attempts by relatives.

The kidnappers have reportedly contacted Corp’s members’ family with a N20 million demand, prompting fears about her safety and calls on security agencies for swift action

FCT Police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said an investigation was underway and operatives were working to trace Eunice’s whereabouts and establish how the abduction occurred.

The Police Command is yet to respond to messages and calls for an update regarding investigation as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News