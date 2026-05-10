Police arrest two in Ogun over illegal firearm possession

…recover locally-made pistol

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspects over alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearm, following an intelligence-led operation in Ifo area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Adeola Mathew, 47, and Rasheed Omoniyi, 48, were apprehended by operatives of the Ifo Division during a raid on a criminal hideout along Ibogun road, NITEL area, Ifo.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the operation was carried out at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday by detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Kamorudeen Olabisi.

Babaseyi disclosed that Adeola was arrested at the scene, while a search conducted within the hideout led to the recovery of a locally-made pistol concealed on the premises.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered firearm was allegedly handed over to the suspect by Rasheed Omoniyi, who was subsequently tracked and arrested by the operatives,” the statement said.

The police spokesman added that the recovered firearm had been secured as exhibit, while further investigation was ongoing to determine the source of the weapon and establish the suspects’ possible links to other criminal activities.

He stated that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCIID, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their swift response and professionalism during the operation.

“The Command remains committed to combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents across Ogun State,” the commissioner was quoted as saying.

The police also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities through the command’s emergency lines.