Plateau killings: Police deploy security operatives to flashpoints

By Golok Nanmwa, JOS

The Plateau State Police Command has deployed additional security personnel to Barkin Ladi Local Government Area following a deadly attack on the Nding community in Fan District, which left two persons dead and three others injured.

The command confirmed that the attack occurred late Tuesday night when yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the community and opened fire on residents.

Police said the victims, comprising four women and a nine-year-old boy, were killed while sitting in front of their homes, while three other female victims sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital.

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bassey Ewah, condemned the attack, describing it as senseless and unfortunate.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, the CP expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Nding Susut community.

According to the statement, a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer in Barkin Ladi was immediately deployed to the scene upon receipt of the report, and the situation has since been brought under control.

To prevent further attacks and restore confidence among residents, the police boss ordered the deployment of additional tactical teams, including mobile police personnel and other specialised units, to the area.

The statement added that the deployment is aimed at strengthening patrols, enhancing intelligence gathering, and ensuring rapid response to security threats.

The command also disclosed that it is working in collaboration with other security agencies and community leaders to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Police said investigations into the incident have commenced, with efforts ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

The Commissioner of Police assured residents of Barkin-Ladi and Plateau State of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging citizens to remain calm and law-abiding.

He further appealed to members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist in the investigation and arrest of the attackers.